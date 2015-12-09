Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know this Wednesday morning.

1. Two new reports claim that Australian finance expert Craig Steven Wright is the creator of Bitcoin. The digital currency was created by an internet user named Satoshi Nakamoto, and now Gizmodo and Wired believe they have found his real identity.

2. Yahoo will reportedly abandon plans to spin off its stake in Alibaba. The company had been concerned that it would be hit by a large tax bill if it completes the spinoff.

3. Apple is planning to hold an event in March 2016 where it will reveal the new Apple Watch and the iPhone 6c. The Apple Watch 2 is expected to include a camera.

4. Spotify has told music industry executives that artists will soon be able to release music to paying users only. Some musicians like Taylor Swift have shunned streaming services with ad-supported free tiers.

5. Apple has reportedly abandoned its plan to create a live TV service. Bloomberg says it will instead focus on being a platform for other media companies to sell to customers.

6. Twitter is testing a new feed that shows tweets out of chronological order. A lot of people are upset about the experiment.

7. Internet connections at some UK universities went down yesterday after a cyberattack. The Janet Network, which helps universities stay online, was flooded with traffic.

8. Snapchat went down for most of yesterday. Some users were still able to view their snaps, though.

9. Apple Maps is used three times more than Google Maps on the iPhone. It now has over five billion map-related requests per week.

10. Apple has released a £79 battery case for the iPhone that extends the life of its battery. It has a lump on the back with a battery in it.

