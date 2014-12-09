10 Things In Tech You Need To Know Today

Good morning! It’s pouring in New York City. Here’s the tech news you need to know today.

1. The city of Portland has declared Uber illegal. It’s even suing the company.

2. Tesla stock was getting hammered on Monday. It closed at $US214 yesterday, down from a recent peak of $US259.

3. Uber is now banned in New Delhi after one of its drivers was accused of rape. The company is still operating in the city, though.

4. Sony hackers released a trove of new stolen data. It includes the secret aliases for celebrities like Tom Hanks and Daniel Craig.

5. The class action lawsuit against Apple over iPod restrictions is looking more shaky. The sole remaining plaintiff could soon be disqualified.

6. Amazon sent a letter to the Federal Aviation Administration to warn that it could have to move its drone research outside of the US. It can’t test commercial drones outside yet.

7. Apple has patented a stylus. Steve Jobs famously hated them.

8. Amazon has been testing bike messengers who will deliver packages within an hour. It has been testing the scheme in Manhattan.

9. Facebook now lets you search for your friends’ past posts. Results will be ranked by things ike engagement and closeness.

10. Samsung’s Gear VR headset is now up for sale. It retails for $US199.

