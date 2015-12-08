Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know this morning.

1. Google Ventures is shutting down its dedicated VC fund for European tech. Instead it’s going to have a single global investment fund.

2. Airbnb confirmed that it closed a $1.5 billion (£996 million) funding round in July. The company’s valuation is now at $25.5 billion (£16.9 billion).

3. Dropbox is shutting down its Mailbox and Carousel apps. Mailbox was an email client, and Carousel was a standalone photo management app.

4. The Lightning port on the iPad Pro secretly supports USB 3.0 data transfers. Apple never told customers about the upgraded port, but people have only just noticed it.

5. Facebook has shut down Creative Labs, the group that made some of its experimental apps. Slingshot, Riff, and Rooms have all been removed from the App Store.

6. Former Twitter CEO Dick Costolo says he’s going to launch a new company next spring. He said it’s going to be a personal wellness startup.

7. Google Life Sciences has a new name: Verily. It’s the Google company that looks at health and medicine.

8. Deliveroo has investigated drone deliveries, and CEO William Shu says he has met with people about the technology. Right now the company offers bicycle and motorbike deliveries.

9. News app Circa was acquired for $800,000 (£531,000) and will relaunch next spring. It’s now owned by TV broadcast group Sinclair.

10. Donald Trump hit out at Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and accused him of owning The Washington Post to use it as a tax shelter. Trump suggested that the purchase of the newspaper was a “scam.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.