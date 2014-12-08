10 Things In Tech You Need To Know Today

Good morning! It’s a chilly day in London. Here’s the tech news you need to know to start off the week.

1. Uber has been banned in Delhi after a driver was accused of raping a passenger. The driver is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

2. North Korea has denied hacking into Sony Pictures. But at the same time the country praised the hack, calling it a “righteous deed”.

3. Apple could be making a smaller iPhone. Rumours claim that it’s developing a new phone with a 4-inch display.

4. Steve Jobs has posthumously given testimony at Apple’s antitrust trial. His video testimony was played in court.

5. Grocey delivery startup Instacart is raising over $US100 million at a valuation of $US2 billion. Its last reported valuation was $US400 million.

6. A BMW-backed company that lets you use cars like Boris bikes has launched in London. DriveNow costs 39p per minute to drive a BMW around London.

7. Google has removed all apps related to file-sharing site The Pirate Bay from the Google Play Store. App developers have received a policy strike for making the software.

8. Viral cat star Grumpy Cat has made its owner nearly $US100 million in two years. That’s way more than most Hollywood stars earn.

9. IAC is looking to sell entertainment website CollegeHumor for around $US100 million. It bought a majority stake in the company eight years ago for around $US20 million.

10. Facebook threw a giant party for its employees at AT&T park in San Francisco. The company rented out the entire place.

