1. Japanese telecom company Softbank says it will bring $50 billion (£40 billion) and 50,000 jobs to the US after meeting with Donald Trump. But there are still unanswered questions about the deal.

2. European regulators have given the ok to the Microsoft/LinkedIn deal. It will close “in days.”

3. Business Insider’s Henry Blodget has given his keynote speech on the future of digital businesses at our IGNITION conference. You can see the full slide deck here.

4. Google says it will hit its 100% renewable energy target in 2017. It will buy enough green energy to cover its entire global operations.

5. The US Supreme Court has ruled that Samsung doesn’t have to pay Apple $399 million (£315 million), Wired reports. The judgment relates to the long-running dispute between the two companies over smartphone design.

6. FitBit is close to buying software assets from Pebble, Bloomberg reports. CEO Eric Migocovsky is reportedly joining startup incubator Y Combinator.

7. The latest idea from Google’s moonshot factory is a service where drones deliver your food for $6 (£5). Wing Marketplace has reportedly met with Domino’s, Whole Foods, and other chains and restaurants.

8. Jack Dorsey says there’s “no time frame” for quitting his CEO jobs as Twitter or Square. He works as a part-time chief exec at both companies.

9. Google says coding school graduates are “not quite prepared” to work for Google. Maggie Johnson, director of education and university relations, poured cold water on coding bootcamps.

10. Amazon’s new grocery store could be driving up the price of a $600 million (£474 million) company. Impinj is an internet of things company that went public four months ago.

