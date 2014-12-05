10 Things In Tech You Need To Know Today

Good morning! It’s going to be a cold start to the weekend. That’s winter for you. Here’s the tech news you need to know today.

1. Uber is raising $US1.2 billion at a $US41 billion valuation. The company says it will use the money to create more than 1 million jobs next year.

2. The Sony Pictures hack also leaked social security numbers. Sylvester Stallone’s number was found amongst the files released.

3. BuzzFeed is going to spend at least $US245,000 on buying Apple Watches for all of its employees. The company hit its traffic goals.

4. Samsung asked a US appeals court to throw out an order for it to pay $US930 million to Apple. It’s from the iPhone patent infringement case.

5. Swiss watchmaker TAG Heuer could be set to launch its own smartwatch. The device may be powered by Intel.

6. Three top executives are leaving Samsung. The global marketing boss is the most significant departure.

7. Apple deleted music from users’ iPods without telling them. A lawsuit claims that Apple removed content that didn’t come from iTunes.

8. Amazon is launching a line of diapers. They will be part of the Amazon Elements range.

9. Two major retailers in Australia have banned Grand Theft Auto V. They’re unhappy about the game’s portrayal of violence against women.

10. Newly leaked documents show how the NSA spies on mobile carriers around the world. It reads emails sent between network operators.

