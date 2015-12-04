Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know to end your week.

1. Uber is raising another $2 billion (£1.3 billion) at a $62.5 billion (£41.4 billion) valuation. Tiger Global Management and T. Rowe Price are among the investors that have already closed their investments in this new round.

2. Mark Zuckerberg has explained why he’s not just giving his fortune to established charities. Earlier this week, the Facebook CEO announced that he was going to donate 99% of his fortune, but will do it via an LLC, The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.

3. Apple Pay is showing signs it could be a flop. Use of the contactless payment method may actually be decreasing, according to research firm InfoScout.

4. Anonymous has leaked the personal details of over 1,000 officials at the Paris climate talks. The breach is allegedly in protest against the arrest of climate activists.

5. Facebook is starting to make its Live Video feature available to all users. It’s a live-streaming video feature, similar to the Twitter-owned Periscope app, and was previously only available to a select few.

6. Google is launching a new camera app that lets users take virtual reality panorama photos. The photos can be viewed in Google Cardboard, the company’s DIY VR headset.

7. British pub chain JD Wetherspoon was hacked. More than 600,000 customers could be affected.

8. Lyft’s global alliance to stop Uber’s world domination is growing. The Singapore-based GrabTaxi and India’s Ola are joining a partnership between Lyft and Didi Kuaidi.

9. Apple accidentally leaked the news that it is open-sourcing its programming source Swyft hours early. It accidentally published the news before all the planned resources were ready online.

10. Coldplay’s new album won’t be available to stream on Spotify. It will only be available on music streaming services which don’t offer a free, ad-supported tier — like Apple Music.

