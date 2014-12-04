10 Things In Tech You Need To Know Today

Good morning! It’s a sunny, cold day in New York. Here’s the tech news you need to know today.

1. North Korea has denied involvement in the Sony Pictures hack. The government had previously said “wait and see” when asked about it.

2. An anti-discrimination bill in Alabama will be named after Tim Cook. It’s his home state.

3. Google has invented a new kind of CAPTCHA. You only need to tick a box.

4. Real-estate startup Zillow has been hit with a lawsuit claiming that it subjected female employees to “sexual torture.“ There’s a series of text messages backing up the claim.

5. Barclays says that Apple has strong potential to grow its services area. Margins could be close to 100%.

7. Microsoft’s CEO says that he will try and build a more diverse workforce. He was previously criticised for remarks about whether women should ask for pay rises.

8. A lawsuit is accusing Apple of using iTunes for price-fixing. A group of customers say that Apple is harming competition in the music industry.

9. Apple has patented a system that will see iPhones twist in mid-air to stop the screen cracking. It’s important to mention that Apple does file a lot of patents, though.

10. Apple exec Eddy Cue has defended the company’s price-fixing strategy for eBook sales. He says he’d “do it again.”

