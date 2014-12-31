10 Things In Tech You Need To Know Today

Good morning! It’s going to be a cold and cloudy day in London. Here’s the tech news you need to know to round off the year.

1. The hacker gang behind the Christmas outages of the PlayStation and Xbox services is now selling its attack technology online. Lizard Squad has launched a new online shop.

2. Airbnb is developing technology to tell hosts which photos of their home are the most attractive. It wants to offer a ‘digital interior designer’ to help people make their homes look as good as possible.

3. Samsung is launching a MacBook Air competitor. The device, launching January, is going to have a 12-hour battery life.

4. UK banks are ‘falling over themselves’ to sign up to Apple Pay. The payments service is coming to the UK some time in 2015.

5. Leaked NSA documents reveal the encryption methods that it can’t break. The newly leaked Snowden documents are different to what we’ve seen before.

6. Grocery delivery startup Instacart is now valued at $US2 billion. It’s raised $US220 million.

7. Apple Pay is coming to gas pumps. Customers will soon be able to pay for gas with their iPhone.

8. Samsung could release a new metal phone in January. It’s reportedly called the Galaxy A7.

9. The FBI is investigating whether US banks have launched cyberattacks of their own. JP Morgan proposed in a meeting that it fights back against hackers.

10. Gmail has returned to China after it was blocked. The “Great Firewall” blocks many websites that the Chinese government disapproves of.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.