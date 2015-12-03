Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know this Thursday.

1. The list of potential Yahoo buyers is already being drawn up. Verizon Wireless, News Corp., and Time Inc. are all reportedly candidates.

2. Steve Ballmer says Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s big initiative won’t work. Nadella is pushing the Windows Store app market that will let apps run across all Windows platforms, but Ballmer thinks the focus should be on making Android apps compatible.

3. People are angry about Mark Zuckerberg’s decision to give away 99% of his fortune. Some people are arguing that the Facebook CEO should put more faith in governments and established charities.

4. Android co-founder Andy Rubin apparently wants to start a new phone company. That’s according to a report in The Information.

5. Microsoft is handing off yet more of its advertising sales business to an ad tech business called AppNexus. Microsoft is taking a step away from the highly competitive industry.

6. YouTube wants to compete with Netflix and Amazon for streaming shows. Executives have reportedly been meeting with Hollywood studios to negotiate licenses.

7. Hundreds of porn sites have been hit with a massive malware attack. Bogus adverts have been trying to install rogue software on visitors’ computers.

8. Uber is testing a bright colour-coded light to tell you what car is yours. The new feature is being trialed in Seattle.

9. Short-sellers are betting big against Square. That’s according to data from SunGard’s Astec Analytics.

10. Box CEO Aaron Levie says it’s good to be public, despite his company losing most of its IPO gains. “We’ve definitely got thrown a lot of punches over the past year,” Levie says. “It’s had its trickiness here and there, but for us, it’s been a great experience.”

