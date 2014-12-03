10 Things In Tech You Need To Know Today

Good morning! It’s going to be a cloudy, rainy day in New York. Here’s the tech news you need to know today.

1. Steam has launched a video game streaming service to compete with Twitch. Steam already has over 100 million users.

2. Uber will begin testing its carpooling service in New York this week. It lets riders share the price of a ride.

3. Hackers may be planning a big attack on the Xbox Live gaming service for Christmas. One group claims that it has already carried out a test attack.

4. North Korea is refusing to deny hacking into Sony Pictures. A government representative said “Wait and see.”

5. Stephen Hawking says that artificial intelligence could kill all humans. He says that humans wouldn’t be able to compete with intelligent machines.

7. Twitter has launched new measures designed to stop abuse. You can now see a list of people that you have blocked.

8. The UK has issued new guidelines on what is allowed in online porn. You can’t show harmful activities anymore.

9. Google is donating $US1 million to help New York public libraries provide high-speed internet access. It could help 10,000 people.

10. Verizon has quietly killed its new tech news website. SugarString was a pilot project.

