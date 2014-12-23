10 Things In Tech You Need To Know Today

Good morning! It’s going to be a rainy day in New York. Here’s the tech news you need to know.

1. Facebook stock hit a new all-time high yesterday. It was trading for as much as $US81.88.

2. Sony is threatening to sue Twitter because people posted its leaked emails there. A Sony lawyer said it would hold Twitter responsible for any damages.

3. Apple supplier Pegatron Technology says it will investigate claims made in a BBC investigation into working conditions in its factories. The Panorama show filmed people falling asleep at their work stations.

4. An analyst says that Twitter CEO Dick Costolo won’t be CEO within a year. Shareholders are starting to ask how long he will stay.

5. North Korea suffered an internet outage yesterday. The US has denied that it was because of a cyberattack.

6. Google has started displaying song lyrics at the top of search results. This is bad news for sites that rely on posting song lyrics.

7. Oracle has acquired Datalogix. It’s a data broker that helps ad agencies figure out whether online ads convert into in-store purchases.

8. Amazon isn’t going to release another smartphone until 2016. It’s going to take a few years to release a successor to the Fire phone.

9. File-sharing site The Pirate Bay could be set to return to the internet. A flag was spotted on its website, which had been silent after a police raid brought the site offline.

10. Interest in the Apple Watch has been going down since it was announced in September. The device goes on sale early in 2015.

