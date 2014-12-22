10 Things In Tech You Need To Know Today

Good morning! It’s a cloudy and overcast day in London today. Here’s the tech news you need to know to start the week.

1. Sony is considering releasing ‘The Interview’ for free on Crackle, its own streaming service. But Sony insists it hasn’t made a decision yet on how to release the movie.

2. Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi raised over $US1 billion, which brings its valuation to above $US45 billion. The fund is expected to close as early as today.

3. Taiwan is considering blocking access to Uber’s website and app. It has accused the company of operating illegally.

4. Facebook blocked access to an anti-Putin event for Russian users. It’s an event to support outspoken Putin critic Alexei Navalny.

5. The US wants China’s help with investigating the cyber-attack against Sony Pictures. It wants to create a blocking action against North Korea.

6. Apple is now shipping most new iPhone models to customers in one day. The company has finally caught up with demand.

7. North Korea has offered to help the US find the Sony Pictures hackers. The country has denied playing host to the hackers, while offering to form a joint investigation.

8. Staples has admitted that hackers may have stolen up to 1.16 million credit card numbers. The data breach was first announced in October.

9. Uber is trying to patent its surge pricing mechanic. It’s one of the most-hated parts of the app.

10. Fitbit is planning to IPO next year. That could raise around $US150 million.

