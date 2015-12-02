Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know midweek.

1. Mark Zuckerberg is giving away 99% of his Facebook shares — worth $45 billion (£30 billion) today. The CEO announced his decision in a letter to his newborn daughter, Max.

2. Microsoft has laid off 30 people working on Hololens in Israel. Another 30 working on the augmented reality headset are being relocated.

3. Britain just got a new digital bank and it’s raising tens of millions of pounds. Tandem is the UK’s second-ever online-only bank.

4. WhatsApp has started blocking links to one of its biggest competitors, Telegram. It affects the Android version of the Facebook-owned messaging app.

5. Tidal has appointed its third CEO in eight months. Former SoundCloud executive Jeff Toig will become the new chief exec in January 2016, The Verge reports.

6. Twitter cofounder Ev Williams has sold $47 million (£31 million) worth of stock. The 1.8 million shares were sold through the Evan and Sara Williams Foundation, which has donated to environmental and literacy causes before.

7. Yahoo’s board will consider selling its core internet business. The struggling tech company is coming under increasing pressure from investors, and the board will meet this week.

8. Adobe is taking a big step towards ending Flash. As Fortune reports, it is renaming its web animation software.

9. A big Mac initiative by Apple is showing signs of failure. App companies are leaving the Mac App Store in favour of direct downloads.

10. Samsung is launching a virtual reality web browser. It’s for Gear VR, the South Korean company’s virtual reality headset.

