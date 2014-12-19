10 Things In Tech You Need To Know Today

Good morning! It’s going to be a partly cloudy, and not too cold in New York. Here’s the tech news you need to know this Friday.

1. A BBC Panorama investigation revealed that Apple may be sourcing tin from illegal mines in Indonesia. The documentary used hidden camera footage to expose working conditions inside Apple’s suppliers.

2. Google is developing a version of Android that would power the internal entertainment and navigation system of cars. The first vehicles with the new version of Android will be out in 2015.

3. George Clooney circulated a letter around Hollywood asking people to stand with Sony. He says that nobody signed it.

4. The creator of Minecraft bought a $US70 million mansion in Beverly Hills. He reportedly outbid Jay Z and Beyoncé.

5. Uber voluntarily suspended service in a US city for the first time. It has agreed to stop operating in Portland for three months.

6. Leaked Sony emails show Sheryl Sandberg offered to help Snapchat hire staff over a month after the Facebook deal collapsed. She wanted to help the company find a COO.

7. Instagram has deleted millions of spam and fake accounts. This has meant that some celebrities have lost hundreds of thousands of followers.

8. After being out for 10 months, gossip-sharing app Secret is relaunching as an anonymous social network. It now looks similar to Twitter.

9. Wal-Mart and Amazon are being criticised for selling toy guns that look too similar to real-life weapons. They’re meant to have orange stripes on multiple sides of the toy.

10. Apple raised $US20 million for AIDS research by working with app developers to turn the App Store red. There were special versions of apps like Angry Birds and Clash of Clans.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.