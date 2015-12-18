Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know going into the weekend.

1. Apple announced a reshuffle of its executive team yesterday and promoted Jeff Williams to COO. Phil Schiller has also been put in charge of the App Store.

2. Elon Musk hit out at a Bloomberg story about Tesla’s self-driving cars. He called the story “inaccurate” and explained why Tesla’s technology is superior.

3. Amazon is reportedly in talks to lease at least 20 cargo planes. The company wants to build its own air logistics operation in the US.

4. Apple is bringing Apple Pay to China next year. The company signed a deal with China Union Pay and will submit its proposal for regulatory approval.

5. JPMorgan is “aggressively” investing in the blockchain and robotics. A leaked memo shows that technology is one of the company’s “major priorities” for 2016.

6. Dell will spin off its security company SecureWorks and it will go public. It acquired the business in 2011.

7. BlackBerry CEO John Chen has criticised Apple for backing encryption and privacy. He published a blog post that accused Apple of putting its reputation first.

8. Facebook has hidden some details about one of its drone tests. It modified documents in the public record to remove information.

9. Microsoft is working to build a version of Windows 10 for China. It’s keen for the Chinese government and state-owned companies to use the software.

10. Mobile phone network EE has recalled all of its power bars over fears that they could overheat. It’s recalling around 1 million units.

