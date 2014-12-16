10 Things In Tech You Need To Know Today

REUTERS/Rick Wilking Tim Cook’s Apple saw its shares slide Monday.

Good morning! It’s a pretty clear day in London today. Here’s the tech news you need to know.

1. Apple stock slid yesterday, down as much as 3% during the day’s trading. It has reached its lowest price since October.

2. Amazon was forced to evacuate one of its buildings in Seattle. A staff member found a threatening note in a bathroom.

3. Apple gave its employees a special backpack as a Christmas gift. It came with a touching letter.

4. The group behind the Pirate Bay say they “couldn’t care less” about the police raid that shut it down. The file-sharing site has been down since December 9.

5. A glitch on Amazon left thousands of products available for 1p. Some businesses in the UK have formed a support group to work through the losses.

6. A watch designer says the Apple Watch was the work of Marc Newson, not Jony Ive. Apple announced that it was hiring Newson just four days before unveiling the watch.

7. Uber has been criticised for instituting surge pricing during the Sydney hostage crisis. Fares jumped to around four times the normal price.

8. Russia is thinking about building its own space station. It’s a “possible direction of development.”

9. Skype has released a beta version of its new automatic translator tool. It translates conversations as they happen.

10. France is banning Uber’s low-cost ride-sharing service UberPop. Taxi drivers blocked the streets of Paris in protest.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.