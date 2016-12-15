Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know today.

1. Yahoo had admitted to a new massive hack in 2013. 1 billion user accounts were stolen from the company, it says.

2. Donald Trump met with top tech leaders on Wednesday. But critics lambasted the fact that his children sat in on the meeting, The Hill reports.

3. Amazon has officially made its first ever commercial drone delivery. It delivered a bag of popcorn and an Amazon TV gadget to a customer in Cambridge, England.

4. Intelligence officials reportedly believe Putin was directly involved in the US Democratic Party hack. The Russian president apparently sought to undermine the American election and support Trump.

5. Food delivery startup Just Eat is buying competitors Hungryhouse and SkipTheDishes for £260 million ($326 million), The FT reports. The food delivery industry is incredibly competitive right now.

6. Infidelity dating website Ashley Madison has been fined $1.6 million over its notorious 2015 hack. The sexual preferences and private lives of tens of millions of users were exposed.

7. Cisco’s hated rival Arista has won a huge court victory. A San Jose, California court ruled Arista did not infringe on Cisco’s patents and copyrights.

8. Evernote’s users are vowing to ditch the service over a questionable new privacy policy, Fast Company reports. The note-taking app lets employees read users’ notes.

9. The Californian DMV has criticised Uber for its self-driving car pilot in San Francisco, calling it “illegal.” Uber did not seek a permit before launching it, The Wall Street Journal reports.

10. Facebook plans to bankroll its own TV shows. It wants “scripted, unscripted, and sports content,” an exec said.

