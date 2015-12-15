Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know this Tuesday.

1. Fund manager Eric Jackson has given a 99-page presentation on why Yahoo needs to fire Marissa Mayer. You can view the entire thing through the link above.

2. Samsung is asking the US Supreme Court to take up its patent case with Apple. It argues that the jury in a previous case wasn’t given enough information about the patents, according to Re/code.

3. British astronaut Tim Peake is about to fly to the International Space Station. It’s a historic day for the British space sector.

4. Apple has paid $18 million (£12 million) to buy a small chipmaking factory. It bought a 70,000-square foot facility in San Jose, California.

5. Flash sales startup Gilt Groupe might sell itself for a fraction of its old valuation. It used be worth nearly $1 billion (£660 million), but may be bought by Hudson’s Bay Company for $250 million (£165 million).

6. Seattle council has voted unanimously to let Uber drivers unionise. Mayor Ed Murray refused to sign the bill, but it will become a law anyway.

7. Apple has opened a secret laboratory in Taiwan to develop new screens. Bloomberg reports that the facility has 50 engineers working there.

8. Drone owners in the US are being forced to register their machines with the Federal Aviation Association. Criminal penalties for failing to do so include a $250,000 (£165,000) fine and up to three years in jail, according to The Verge.

9. Mac anti-virus software MacKeeper accidentally leaked 13 million customers’ data. A vulnerability was first spotted by a security researcher, and reported on by Forbes.

10. Dell is reportedly planning to sell Perot Systems for more than $5 billion (£3.3 billion). Re/code reports the sale will help fund its acquisition of EMC.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.