10 Things In Tech You Need To Know Today

Good morning! It’s a cloudy but fairly warm start to the day in London. Here’s the tech news you need to know to start off the week.

1. Facebook has removed its integration with Bing. It used to serve search results from Bing on the site.

2. WhatsApp could be working on a web version of its messaging app. There are references to “WhatsApp web” hidden inside the code of the app.

3. Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has disclosed its 2013 financial data. It made a profit of 347.48 million yuan ($US56.15 million) on 26.58 billion yuan ($US4.30 billion) in revenue.

4. Apple has released a new holiday advert. It releases one every year.

5. Billionaire Vinod Khosla is ignoring a judge’s order to open access to a California beach. He was told by a judge last week to restore public access to the beach.

6. French taxi drivers will today block roads in Paris to protest a court’s decision to allow UberPOP to continue operations. The decision was made last week not to ban Uber’s service in the capital.

7. The only Apple 1 computer known to have been sold by Steve Jobs fetched $US365,000 at auction. The device was sold out of the Apple cofounder’s garage.

8. Sony hackers have offered to withhold stolen data from certain employees. They say that Sony Pictures employees can write and ask not to have their emails released.

9. Sony has contacted news organisations to ask them to stop reporting on the leaked documents. It asked reporters to delete copies of the data.

10. eBay users really don’t like the auction site’s redesigned iPad app. It has hundreds of bad reviews on the App Store.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.