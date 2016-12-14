Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know midweek.

1. Silicon Valley engineers are signing a pledge to never build a Muslim registry, BuzzFeed reports. As Donald Trump prepares to take office, there are concerns that tech companies may be asked to help surveil and monitor Muslims.

2. Google is spinning out its self-driving car business into a new business called Waymo. But it has scaled back some of its original lofty plans.

3. Apple’s $30 (£24) earbuds are way better than the new $160 (£126) AirPods. The new wireless headphones are lacking compared to the traditional headphones.

4. Donald Trump is meeting with American tech leaders today, The New York Times reports. Larry Page, Elon Musk, Tim Cook, Jeff Bezos, Satya Nadella and more will be attending.

5. Google search results promote a lot of debunked conspiracy theories. If you search for “did the holocaust happen?” it returns results that claim it “didn’t happen.”

6. Salesforce has acquired a startup called Twin Prime. The enterprise giant is on a $5 billion buying binge.

7. An award-winning documentary was allegedly blacklisted from Netflix. After Craig Atkinson decided not to sign a deal with Netflix, he says the company refused to allow his film on the platform.

8. Here are the friends in Mark Zuckerberg’s innermost circle, according to his Facebook page. The Facebook CEO has shared his 2016 highlights reel video, giving us a glimpse of some of the other accounts he is closest to.

9. Google has a signed a deal to bring faster internet speeds to Cuba. It is installing servers in the country so its services will load faster.

10. A Hillary Clinton aide says he made a fatal typo that led to John Podesta’s email hack. The aide typed “legitimate” instead of “illegitimate” when referring to a phishing email that led to the damaging leak of Podesta’s emails by Russian hackers.

