David Ramos/Getty Images Founder and CEO of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg.

Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know to start your week.

1. Taylor Swift is releasing her “1989” documentary exclusively on Apple Music. The film, about her recent world tour, will debut on December 20.

2. Tinder is teaming up with the NHS to promote being an organ donor. The dating app has created special profiles for some of its high-profile users, the BBC reports.

3. Facebook’s Germany office was defaced by a group of vandals. 15 to 20 people spray-painted messages, threw paint, and smashed glass.

4. YouTube has mashed 2015’s most viral videos and pop culture moments into a tribute video. It already has more than 46 million views.

5. Alibaba is buying the South China Morning Post for $266 million (£175 million). The acquisition follows a string of media deals by Alibaba.

6. Google CEO Sundar Pichai has rebuked Donald Trump, saying we must support Muslims. The businessman and Republican presidential frontrunner has called for a halt on all Muslims entering the United States.

7. Adidas created a 3D-printed shoe out of the plastic waste we throw in the ocean. The fashion company teamed up with environmental organisation Parley for the Oceans.

8. Uber cleverly controls its stock so it doesn’t need to go public any time soon. It is currently raising up to $2.1 billion (£1.4 billion) at a valuation of more than $60 billion (£40 billion).

9. Twitter is warning users they might be targeted by government hackers. A number of users have received emails informing them that they “may have been targeted by state-sponsored hackers,” Motherboard reports.

10. 2015 was the worst year for tech IPOs since 2009. TechCrunch reports that half of the companies that did go public are now trading below the price of their original public offerings.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.