Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know this Tuesday.

1. Apple may invest in the tech fund Donald Trump said would create 5,000 US jobs. It could contribute up to 1% of the $100 billion (£79 billion) fund.

2. Google’s dream of a steering wheel-free future is reportedly being curtailed. The company is apparently looking for more practical uses for its automotive technology.

3. A former Uber employee claims that employees used the platform to stalk celebrities and their exes. He also alleges that the company encrypts its computers from afar when governments raid its offices.

4. Here are the chummy behind-the-scenes messages between Mark Zuckerberg and Marc Andreessen that surfaced in a lawsuit. Andreessen is being accused of a conflict-of-interest by shareholders.

5. Net neutrality could face extinction under Trump, Recode reports. The Senate has failed to reconfirm a top advocate of net neutrality at the US Federal Communications Commission.

6. Apple is rolling out iOS 10.2 to users, Ars Technica reports. It includes 104 new emojis, and redesigns of existing ones.

7. A Facebook co-founder has launched a $10 million initiative with other big names to figure out whether basic income works. The Economic Security Project will investigate universal basic income over two years.

8. A new piece of malware encourages its victims to attack other computers, The Guardian reports. It encrypts your data, but gives it back to you for free if you spread the malicious code to others.

9. Instagram is opening up its live video broadcasting feature to all US users. According to TechCrunch, it is rolling out over the next few days.

10. Microsoft says more people are switching from Macs to Surface than ever before, The Verge reports. The response to the new MacBook Pro has been lukewarm.

