Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know to start your week.

1. Tech CEOs from Apple, Google, Microsoft, and more will meet with Donald Trump on Wednesday. Much of Silicon Valley was fiercely opposed to Trump’s candidacy during the election.

2. Hundreds of Amazon employees used an anonymous app to vent about how a recent suicide attempt was handled. An employee jumped off the company’s headquarters two weeks ago.

3. General Motors CEO Mary Barra has revealed her grand plan to usher the company into the self-driving era. The exec gave an exclusive interview to Business Insider.

4. Mark Zuckerberg’s interest in government puts his defence of Peter Thiel in a whole new light. A lawsuit has revealed Facebook exec has expressed an interest in going into government.

5. Some Amazon warehouse workers are sleeping in tents to save money. Tents were spotted outside a facility in Scotland.

6. Uncertainties over Brexit risk a brain drain for science in the UK. There are unanswered questions over everything from funding to visas.

7. Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, and others have committed $1 billion (£790 million) to a new “cleantech” fund, Breakthrough Energy Ventures. TechCrunch reports it will invest in green energy companies.

8. A bi-partisan group of US senators is calling for an investigation into Russian cyber attacks. The CIA believes Russia interfered with the US election in order to aid Donald Trump.

9. White Nationalist Richard Spencer has been unsuspended and verified by Twitter, Gizmodo reports. Spencer coined the term “alt-right.”

10. The second stage of mobile dominance is now beginning, says an Andreessen Horowitz partner. Benedict Evans told Quartz that “the platform wars are over.”

