10 Things In Tech You Need To Know Today

1. Apple will start making millions of Apple Watches next month. Suppliers will be instructed to make between 3 and 5 million devices.

2. Adobe paid $US800 million in cash to acquire stock photo site Fotolia. The site will continue to operate as a standalone service, but will be integrated into Adobe’s Creative Cloud.

3. Lending Club had its IPO yesterday and it finished the day up 56% from its filing price. It was expected to go public at $US12 to $US14 a share, but it finished the day at $US24.

4. Google is donating $US2 million to homeless groups in San Francisco. The money will go to a charity, a homeless center, and a youth services organisation.

5. Facebook is considering adding a dislike button to the site. Mark Zuckerberg said yesterday that the company is “thinking about it.” He wants it to be easier to express a range of emotions quickly.

6. Uber has been accused of spamming customers with text messages. 14 complaints filed against Uber with the FTC were about unsolicited text messages and calls.

7. Digital media company Woven raised an $US18 million series A round. It’s the company behind Brobible and UPROXX, among others.

8. Sony hackers displayed another warning on company computer screens yesterday. It vowed to do damage if demands weren’t met.

9. HP will show off its new operating system by June next year. It’s not going to be anything to do with Windows or Microsoft.

10. Sony employees’ medical records were leaked as part of the recent hack. The files also included information on the employees’ children.

