10 Things In Tech You Need To Know Today

Good morning! It’s going to be a pretty cold day in New York. (It’s winter. What did you expect?) Here’s the tech news you need to know.

1. eBay may be planning to cut thousands of jobs next year. It’s getting ready to spin off PayPal.

2. eBay CEO John Donahoe is expected to leave the company’s board and join PayPal’s board when the service is spun off next year. Decisions on board members will made closer to the split, eBay says.

3. Billionaire investor Peter Thiel was chased out of a lecture by angry protestors at UC Berkeley. They held signs referencing Ferguson and NSA spying.

4. Nike’s CIO is leaving the company after just 10 months. He was the only openly gay CIO at a Fortune 100 company.

5. United Airlines is giving each of its 23,000 flight attendants an iPhone 6 Plus. They will use them for email and training documents.

6. Instagram has 300 million active users. That makes it bigger than Twitter.

7. Apple is fighting against the release of a video of Steve Jobs giving testimony. It’s part of the iPod antitrust case.

8. Chicago is going to build its own app to help people hail taxis. It’s motivated in part by Uber’s strong presence in the city.

9. Box’s growth is slowing down. Its updated S1 filing shows that the company is cutting back on sales and marketing expenses.

10. Jack Dorsey says that Square has never been in acquisition talks with anybody. He also denied that the company is planning an IPO.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.