Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know this morning.

1. Yahoo officially announced that it has suspended plans to spin off its stake in Alibaba. It had planned to spin out the stake into a separate company, but it looked like the company would have been hit by a big tax bill.

2. Augmented reality startup Magic Leap has raised $827 million (£545 million) in new funding. This fundraise reportedly values the Google-backed company at $3.7 billion (£2.4 billion).

3. Microsoft has brought its virtual assistant Cortana to iOS, Android, and Cyanogen devices. The virtual assistant now works across desktop and mobile devices.

4. The CEO of “Angry Birds” developer Rovio will step down at the end of this year. Pekka Rantala was in the role for just one year.

5. Data analytics company Palantir has raised $129 million (£85 million) in new funding. The company’s valuation is thought to be above $20 billion (£13.1 billion).

6. PayPal cofounder Max Levchin has resigned from the board of Yahoo. He denies that his departure was due to any recent news about the company.

7. Samsung is setting up its own driverless cars unit. It’s going to operate independently of other divisions inside the company.

8. Google has released new data about its quantum computer. It’s 100 million times faster than a normal PC.

9. Apple is working on an improved iPhone Remote app for the Apple TV. The app hasn’t been updated since April.

10. The reviews are in for Google’s new Pixel C tablet computer, and they’re not looking good. Walt Mossberg called it “bulky and balky.”

