10 Things In Tech You Need To Know Today

Good morning! It’s going to be a pretty clear day in London. Here’s the tech news you need to know to start your day.

1. San Francisco and Los Angeles are suing Uber. They say that the company isn’t doing enough to protect passengers.

2. The Pirate Bay is down after police raided its servers in Sweden. Police took servers and computers from a server room in Stockholm.

3. The boss of Amazon’s publishing division is leaving after a year in the job. Daphne Durham was at the company for 15 years.

4. Apple is building a huge research and development center in Japan. A formal announcement is expected soon.

5. SoundCloud is raising money at a $US1.2 billion valuation. The company is reportedly looking to raise $US150 million.

6. iPod Classics are being sold for huge sums of money. Apple has stopped selling the devices, so people are turning to secondhand markets.

7. New emails revealed in the Sony hack show a heated exchange over the Steve Jobs movie. Hackers have published a trove of emails online.

8. HTC is releasing a new wearable device – and it’s not a watch. It’s going to be revealed early next year.

9. Microsoft billionaire Paul Allen is donating $US100 million to help investigate human cells. The goal of the research is to find out how diseases emerge.

10. Apple is starting to recruit employees with a knowledge of fashion to help it sell the Apple Watch. It wants people with a background in fashion to come and work in Apple stores.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.