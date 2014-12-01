10 Things In Tech You Need To Know Today

Good morning! It’s going to be a pretty overcast day in London. Here’s the tech news you need to know to start off the week:

1. Black Friday was Amazon’s busiest day ever. It sold 64 items every second.

2. Details of Apple’s new iPad may have leaked. It could feature dual top and bottom speakers.

3. Netflix debuts its monster new series this month. Marco Polo is one of the most expensive shows ever made.

4. Samsung could be about to launch a new Galaxy phone. It looks like it will continue the metal design.

5. Elon Musk has developed a drone ship that rockets can take off from. Rockets can also land on the ships.

6. Lyft has been accused of collecting user data. Its arch-rival Uber has been accused of the same thing.

7. Sony is investigating whether North Korea was responsible for a massive hack. Sony Pictures is going to release a comedy movie about the country.

8. Uber has disciplined its New York manager. He breached the company’s privacy policy by allegedly spying on a journalist.

9. US spy agencies are accused of creating the Regin malware. It disguises itself as Microsoft software.

10. A new version of Google Glass is coming next year. It’s going to have an Intel chip.

