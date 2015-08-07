Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know as we head into the weekend.

1. Russian hackers reportedly hacked into the Pentagon and the email system used by the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The service has been offline for around two weeks.

2. Tesla shares are getting slammed. Its stock price was down 7% yesterday.

3. China is setting up police outposts at major internet companies. It wants to make sure that social networks act quickly to remove illegal content.

4. German fintech firm SavingGlobal has raised €20 million (£14 million). It helps customers to access savings products across Europe.

5. Morale inside Twitter is low. The company’s stock price is down and there’s no CEO — sources tell us that is starting to affect staff.

6. The creator of the world’s most infamous piece of malware may be being protected by the Russian government. GameOver Zeus can steal personal information, but it has also been caught trying to steal intelligence documents.

7. Hillary Clinton stopped by the office of a San Francisco startup. She visited Munchery and met with the CEOs of Airbnb, Box, Lyft, Instacart, and other startups.

8. Researchers found six different ways to hack a Tesla. One method allowed them to shut the car down.

9. An Australian government employee is facing trial for allegedly leaking an intelligence document to 4chan. He’s a supporter of WikiLeaks and Julian Assange.

10. A musical based on the life of Apple founder Steve Jobs is coming in 2017. It will focus on his marriage and relationship with his children.

