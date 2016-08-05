Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know to finish off your week.

1. Google cofounders Larry Page and Sergey Brin hosted an exclusive conference in Sicily this week. Attendees included Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel, George Lucas, and Pharrell.

2. Facebook is changing its News Feed’s algorithm to try and stamp out clickbait. It wants to combat articles that omit crucial information from their headlines to entice people to click.

3. Amazon has released photos of “Amazon One,” the company’s first cargo aeroplane. The online retail giant is leasing 40 planes.

4. Rackspace Hosting is nearing a sale to a private-equity firm, The Wall Street Journal reports. The cloud hosting company first said it would explore a deal two years ago.

5. Blake Krikorian, the founder of Slingbox, has died. The 48-year old entrepreneur had a heart attack while surfing.

6. Apple has completely changed its plan to conquer TV. The company is moving away from its theory that “the future of TV is apps.”

7. Food startup Hampton Creek reportedly hired people to secretly buy its jars of eggless mayo from stores. The company spent $77,000 (£59,000) on the buybacks, the CEO says.

8. Jeff Bezos has sold a boatload of Amazon stock. The CEO sold around 1 million shares this week — worth $755 million (£575 million).

9. The creators of “Pokémon Go” have promised to fix one of the game’s worst bugs. The glitch made it harder to catch pokémon, and also meant trainers weren’t getting the proper XP bonuses.

10. Apple is launching an invite-only bug bounty program. It will pay security researchers to find and report vulnerabilities in the company’s software, The Verge reports.

