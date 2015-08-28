Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know going into the weekend.

1. Google has responded to the EU’s antitrust allegations. Google says that it doesn’t feel its actions were anti-competitive.

2. Apple will reveal its next iPhone on September 9. It sent out invites to media yesterday.

3. Airbnb has hired Chris Lehane, who once worked as an advisor to Bill Clinton. He’s going to become Airbnb’s head of global policy and public affairs.

4. BuzzFeed announced a partnership with WPP’s media buying arm GroupM. WPP will have a “creative residency” within BuzzFeed.

5. Apple’s new iPhone 6S will come with animated lock screen wallpapers. The designs are similar to what can be found on the Apple Watch.

6. Facebook is reportedly refusing to move some of its user data to Russia. The Russian government wants to keep data in the country, but Facebook isn’t complying.

7. Images of Microsoft’s new Lumia phones have leaked online. The devices are expected to be officially revealed in October.

8. Uber’s Chinese arm has raised $US1 billion (£648 million) in funding. The unit plans to list on the mainland by 2020.

9. A VC fund that includes Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey has invested in a customer service startup. Intercom raised a round of funding led by ICONIQ Capital.

10. A new Instagram update means that your photos don’t need to be square anymore. Now you can post different shapes of photo.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.