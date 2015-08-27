Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know today.

1. Facebook has unveiled its virtual assistant, Facebook M. It can be used to check information, buy products, or reserve seats at events.

2. An analysis of leaked data from Ashley Madison suggests that most female accounts on the site were fake. Only a tiny portion of female accounts appear to be legitimate.

3. Amazon has reportedly cut jobs in its hardware division. “Dozens of engineers” have reportedly been cut from Lab126 following the launch of the Fire Phone.

4. “Angry Birds” developer Rovio is cutting 260 jobs. CEO Pekka Rantala said that the company “did too many things.”

5. Google Ventures has made its first investment in mainland Europe. Swedish gaming studio Resolution Games raised $US6 million (£3.8 million) in a round led by Google Ventures.

6. Uber cofounder Garrett Camp has taken over content discovery site StumbleUpon. The company has been laying off staff.

7. Ashley Madison has been accused of failing to delete data on users who pay for the “full delete” option. Data analysis shows that information like date of birth and location were allegedly retained.

8. Dark web drug marketplace Agora is pausing operations. It says that it needs time to make sure the site is secure.

9. 71% of music executives think that Jay Z’s music streaming company Tidal will close in a year or less. Only 12% of executives thought it would be around for a long time.

10. Leaked emails show that Ashley Madison considered acquiring gay dating app Grindr. But the plan was abandoned when Ashley Madison’s CEO decided that the app was too expensive.

