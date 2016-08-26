Chris Hondros/Getty Images Larry Page, CEO of Google’s parent company Alphabet.

Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know to end your week.

1. A report says it found routine abuse of overtime rules at one of Apple’s suppliers in China. China Labour Watch alleges that employees at Pegatron are working more hours than Apple allows.

2. Uber lost a whopping $1.27 billion (£960 million) in the first half of 2016. It may be because of its protracted battle in China with rival Didi Chuxing.

3. You need to update your iPhone now to avoid a major security flaw that takes over your device. Your phone can be compromised if someone sends you a certain link via text message.

4. WhatsApp is going to let businesses message its users. It will now provide users’ info to Facebook, which will be used for ads.

5. Apple is reportedly building a social networking app in the vein of Snapchat. The unannounced app may launch in 2017, if approved.

6. Google might cut the size of its Fibre business in half. Its internet service provider business has failed to attract as many subscribers as originally predicted.

7. Amazon is opening another bookstore and this one is in Chicago. Its first was in Seattle.

8. Hillary Clinton tweeted a message of support for “Ghostbusters” star Leslie Jones. The comedian was recently the victim of a racist hack of her website.

9. Europe is planning a new levy on search engines, The Financial Times reports. The European Commission is preparing to force search engines to pay fees to news outlets if they include snippets of their content.

10. Uber employees worry about self-driving cars and their stock options, an anonymous app shows. Employees are using Blind to chat about things like the company’s eventual IPO.

