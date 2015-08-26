Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know today.

1. The Apple Watch has been selling well at US retailer Best Buy. It’s been selling so well, in fact, that the device will now be sold in all 1,050 of its stores.

2. A group of authors has teamed up to fight Amazon. Authors Unite has asked the Department of Justice to investigate the online retailer.

3. Russia has cancelled its ban on Wikipedia. It had tried to ban the site over an article about marijuana, but has since changed its mind.

4. There’s a pretty big design flaw with the new Samsung Galaxy Note 5. It’s possible to insert the stylus in backwards, which can cause permanent damage.

5. London shopping startup Shopa is shutting down. The company raised $US11 million (£6.9 million) in February, but it’s now looking to wind down.

6. Rio de Janiero has voted to ban Uber. The law needs to be approved by the city’s mayor within 15 days, though.

7. Amazon is testing a restaurant delivery service. Right now it’s only operating the service for its employees in Seattle.

8. Alibaba’s CEO said that employees should “forget about the stock market.” The company’s stock has fallen below its IPO price.

9. Microsoft Office for Windows will launch on September 22. A leaked memo revealed Microsoft’s schedule for the launch of the software.

10. Snapchat has hired a finance chief. Former Mattel executive Drew Vollero will be the company’s acting CFO.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.