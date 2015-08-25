Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know today:

1. Toronto Police held a press conference about the Ashley Madison hack. They revealed details about the hack, and outlined their investigation.

2. Apple CEO Tim Cook sent an email to CNBC host Jim Cramer to reassure him that the company was doing OK in China. Markets around the world reacted to the Chinese economy, but Cook’s email helped Apple avoid the mayhem.

3. It looks like Google-owned hardware company Nest has a new thermostat on the way. It’s developing a new wireless device.

4. Netflix lost 20% of its value in the last three days of trading. Media stocks are getting hammered.

5. Torrent client uTorrent may start charging users a fee. The company behind the software will explore alternative methods of monetisation.

6. London fashion startup Thread has raised £5 million in funding. The money came from Balderton Capital and two cofounders of Google DeepMind.

7. A new leak of emails from Ashley Madison has seen executives accused of hacking into rival sites. Emails indicate that staff shared information about security holes in rival dating sites.

8. Twitter stock is trading at an all-time low. Its stock price has crashed past its IPO level.

9. Microsoft’s virtual assistant Cortana is now available on Android. Users can test out a public beta of the service.

10. Twitter has stopped multiple accounts that tracked tweets deleted by politicians. The Politwoops project can no longer access Twitter data.

