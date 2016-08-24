Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know midweek.

1. Google X’s internet balloons have a new boss to bring the tech to market. Project Loon wants to use high-flying balloons to provide wireless internet access.

2. Jawbone just lost a key part of its big case against Fitbit. The US International Trade Committee says the latter fitness tracking company did not steal the former’s trade secrets.

3. Facebook has a new app that’s for teens only. Lifestage is designed to only work if you’re in high school.

4. Google plans to punish sites that use “intrusive” pop-up boxes on their mobile sites. It will downgrade mobile sites with certain kinds of interstitials in its search rankings, Search Engine Land reports.

5. Univision will pay Gawker founder $200,000 per year not to work. Gawker Media was acquired by the the media organisation, but Denton isn’t staying on.

6. Tesla has announced a big upgrade for the Model S and Model X. The electric cars are getting improved range, the distance the vehicles can travel between charges.

7. Russian hackers attacked The New York Times’ Moscow bureau. The media company says it has seen “no evidence” that its internal systems were breached.

8. Spotify is trying to renegotiate the rights to the music on its platform, and it wants to pay labels a smaller share. That’s according to a new report from The Wall Street Journal.

9. Google is planning to launch Daydream, its new virtual reality service, in the coming weeks, Bloomberg reports. It is is also reportedly recruiting YouTube stars as part of a major push.

10. Pinterest has acquired Instapaper. The online bookmarking service will continue to run as usual, and the terms of the deal were not disclosed.

