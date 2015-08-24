Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know to start off the week.

1. A French carrier has leaked that preorders for the iPhone 6S are due to start on September 11. There are also rumours that the phone will be released on September 18.

2. Lakestar has launched a new €350 million fund to invest in European technology startups. We talked to investor Klaus Hommels about where the Silicon Valley of Europe is and whether we’re in a tech bubble.

3. The iPhone 6S will have a bigger camera sensor that can take in more light. We talked to someone who is working on Apple’s supply chain.

4. Amazon’s Fire TV is now more popular than Apple TV. Roku, however, is still more popular than both of those systems.

5. The Ashley Madison hackers claim to have tens of thousands of user photos. Impact Team says it’s not planning on releasing the files.

6. Apple released a statement on Dr. Dre’s alleged assault of a female TV host in 1991. The movie “Straight Outta Compton” was criticised for failing to mention the incident.

7. Spotify’s CEO apologised for changes to the company’s privacy policy after users threatened to quit. Spotify wanted permission to access photos, GPS data and contacts, amongst other things.

8. Another senior Tesla engineer has joined Apple. Jamie Carlson and at least six other people with experience in making cars have recently joined Apple.

9. Delivery Hero has ruled out an IPO this year. The German startup said it could take place next year, however.

10. Technology investor Bill Gurley says that tumbling tech stocks could kill off some unicorns. He says that the fall in value of technology companies could be an “inflection point.”

