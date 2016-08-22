Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know to start your week.

1. Lyft reportedly tried to sell itself to Uber and several other companies, but failed. The ride-hailing startup is refusing to comment on the report.

2. Facebook has made a surprising move that could save its one shrinking business. Revenue from payments and fees has been trending downwards, but its new “all-new PC gaming platform” could help to reverse that.

3. The NSA hack proves Apple was right to fight the NSA. Some security experts view the recent leak of NSA spying tools as a vindication of Apple’s stance on user privacy.

4. The CEO of $3.8 billion (£2.9 billion) Slack has a smart idea to help people get off work early. Stewart Butterfield thinks chat bots will help Slack become “the browser and the command line for enterprise.”

5. We interviewed the Microsoft exec who made a computer so good that even Apple wanted to copy it. Panos Panay, Microsoft’s Corporate VP of Devices, is behind the Surface Pro 4 and the Surface Book.

6. Lyft made a huge bet on Apple’s secret smash hit, Swift, and it paid off in a big way. The ride-hailing startup rewrote its app in Swift, a programming language created by Apple.

7. Samsung is closing down Milk Music, its music streaming service. Variety reports it will shutter on September 22.

8. Photos of what looks like a new, smaller PlayStation 4 have appeared online. Sony is expected to launch the the PS4 “Neo” in the coming weeks.

9. A Chinese selfie app is getting ready for a $1 billion (£770 million) IPO, The Wall Street Journal reports. Meitu is going to go public on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

10. Apple is losing its lead in smartphones. Samsung is outdesigning and outperforming the Apple iPhone.

