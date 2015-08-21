Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know to finish off your week.

1. Hackers have released another dump of data from extra-marital affairs site Ashley Madison — twice the size of the first one. This new trove appears to include company emails and other internal data.

2. European authorities are ordering Google to remove links to news stories about the fact that European authorities ordered Google to remove links to news stories. The UK Information Commissioner’s Office is trying to make the search giant stop linking to stories about the European “right to be forgotten.”

3. Microsoft is reportedly planning a big event in October. It will involve a number of new hardware launches, including a new Surface Pro 4, an updated Microsoft Band, and new Lumia phones.

4. Twitter’s stock is right back where it started. Shares closed at $US26 (£16.55) on Thursday — the same level they were priced at for its IPO back in November 2013.

5. Salesforce beat expectations on earnings in the last quarter. Stock was up 3% in after-hours trading on the news.

6. Respected VC Bill Gurley is warning of lean times ahead for startups. The Benchmark investor sent out a tweetstorm on the subject, as reported on by Re/code.

7. Google is building a €150 million (£108 million) data centre in Dublin. It will create 400 jobs, Silicon Republic reports.

8. Google is doubling down on biotech. Its life sciences group will “graduate” from the experimental Google X Labs and become a standalone company under the new Alphabet umbrella, Sergey Brin announced on Thursday.

9. Netflix crashed hard on Thursday as tech and media stocks plunged. The video streaming service’s shares were down 7.8% at market close.

10. Chinese smartphone sales are falling for the first time. According to research firm Gartner, sales dropped by 4% in the last quarter year-on-year.

