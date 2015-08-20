Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know this Thursday.

1. Uber allegedly hired a convicted murderer who applied to be a driver with a fake name. A complaint filed by the San Francisco District Attorney’s office claims there are a number of failings in Uber’s background checks.

2. Snapchat generated just £2 million ($US3.1 million) in revenue last year. That’s according to leaked financial documents.

3. Venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz has added a new General Partner. Alex Rampell joins from TrialPay, The New York Times reports, and will focus on fintech.

4. Hacked extra-marital affairs website Ashley Madison’s “full delete” option made the company millions. BuzzFeed News reports that the premium deletion service netted the company around $US1.7 million in 2014, or £1.1 million.

5. Amazon is targeting UK customers with a new Amazon Web Services data support centre in London. According to The Financial Times, it will be the first centre outside of the States.

6. Google has lost some data due to a lightning strike in Belgium. A data centre was struck by lightning four times, and some users’ data has been permanently lost as a result.

7. Amazon is working on a secretive project called “Amazon Flex.” It might be a way to pick up packages at the company’s new facility in Kirkland, Washington.

8. Uber has had a big cash injection from a private equity fund in India. Tata Opportunities Fund has invested between $US75 million and $US100 million (between £48 million and £64 million).

9. IBM’s new computer is the closest thing to a human brain invented yet. With thousands of cores, it is attempting to emulate the complex interactions of neurons in the human brain.

10. PayPal has bought a company run by Obama’s election technology chief. It is the payments company’s first acquisition since it became a standalone company.

