1. Hackers have dumped nearly 10GB of data from Ashley Madison, an extra-marital affairs website. The site was hacked in July, and huge amounts of user data was apparently stolen.

2. Google thinks it has an easier way of beaming Wi-Fi throughout your home. The California company has teamed up with TP-Link to launch a new internet router.

3. Apple is simplifying Apple Stores. 9to5Mac reports that the tech giant is scrapping its iPad Smart Signs that display information on products, and demoting iPods to the accessory shelf.

4. Messaging app Kik is the latest member of tech’s billion-dollar unicorn club. Chinese tech company Tencent has invested.

5. UK advertising body the Committee for Advertising Practice (CAP) has issued new rules for video bloggers on how to tell their fans if they’re being paid by advertisers. The CAP says vloggers must be clear and upfront about any relationship with companies.

6. BuzzFeed has raised $US200 million from NBCUniversal. After rumours of investment, the media company has now confirmed the rise.

7. The CEO of popular work messaging app Slack says that Apple’s Siri is “nearly useless.” Stewart Butterfield’s company is trying to build its own virtual assistant.

8. Technology has created more jobs than it has destroyed, says 140 years of data. A Deloitte study casting its eyes back over the last century has concluded that technology has produced a net gain in jobs in the UK.

9. The web traffic for the world’s biggest publishers dropped dramatically in April — and nobody can agree why. The BBC, Fox News, BuzzFeed and others all lost millions of visitors.

10. Over three-quarters of Apple users know what Apple Music is, but only 11% use it. That’s according to a new analysis from consumer research company MusicWatch.

