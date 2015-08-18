Amazon/YouTube An Amazon Prime Air delivery drone.

1. Google has revealed the name of the next version of Android — Marshmallow. The mobile operating system follows a candy-centric naming system, and Android 6.0 will be no exception.

2. Facebook has revamped its “Notes” tool in an attempt to be your next blogging platform. It now looks a lot more like Medium.

3. Google wants to help you put solar panels on your roof. The search giant has just launched Project Sunroof, a tool that helps you evaluate whether it is cost effective to install solar energy on your building.

4. 334,000 people have been affected in a hack on the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS). The figure is twice as high as the agency first reported, according to The Wall Street Journal.

5. The UK could be one of the first places in the world to get Amazon’s high-tech drone deliveries. CEO Jeff Bezos has praised the UK’s regulatory environment for UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles).

6. Spotify rival Deezer is reportedly looking to raise funds at a $US1 billion valuation. According to Bloomberg, the French startup is considering both private investment and an IPO.

7. Google has delayed tests of Project Ara, its experimental modular smartphone, until 2016. It was originally slated to launch in Puerto Rico, but that is no longer the case.

8. Jeff Bezos has responded to a critical report in the New York Times about Amazon’s company culture. The CEO says it doesn’t “describe the Amazon I know.”

9. Uber’s latest iOS update puts a heavy emphasis on food delivery. Its UberEATS service could prove a serious threat to competitors like GrubHub.

10. The US patent office has invalidated one of the original iPhone patents. 9to5Mac reports this comes as part of ongoing litigation between Samsung and Apple.

