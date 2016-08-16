Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know this Tuesday.

1. Snapchat is paying $200 million (£155 million) to buy a search engine that helps people find things to do. The search engine is called Vurb.

2. Google is working on a new operating system. The system is called Fuchsia, according to a page on GitHub about the new OS.

3. Tesla just lost a key player on its mapping team. Bill Chen, who headed up Tesla’s maps and navigation division for two years, has left the company, according to a report from The Information. Before joining Tesla, Chen worked at Apple on the company’s mapping team.

4. Salesforce just bought another data analytics startup called BeyondCore, adding to its buying spree this year. The company declined to share financial details of the deal. BeyondCore has raised $9 million in total funding, according to Crunchbase.

5. Investor Peter Thiel has weighed in on the sale of Gawker Media. The billionaire wrote an op-ed published Monday in The New York Times where he discussed why he chose to begin his battle with Gawker, which began when Gawker outed him in 2007.

6. Cybersecurity experts are searching for answers after an unidentified group claimed to have hacked into “Equation Group” — an elite cyber-attack group associated with the NSA. The hackers say they are holding an “auction” to sell off the “cyber weapons” they were able to steal.

7. “Pokémon Go” is banning cheaters. Niantic, the development studio behind the wildly popular augmented reality smartphone game, recently updated its terms of service warning that users who try to manipulate the app will be booted off for life.

8. London startup Onfido has raised over £1 million to help it scale its background checking technology. The funding comes from Salesforce Ventures, Talis Capital, and a number of angel investors.

9. Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway bought more Apple shares in the second quarter. A regulatory filing showed that the company bought 5.42 million Apple shares to bring its tally to 15.2 million, valuing its stake in the tech giant at $1.46 billion (£1.13 billion).

10. A Tesla Model S burst into flames during a test drive in France. The vehicle reportedly made a loud noise and displayed an alert on the dashboard warning the passengers that there was an issue with charging.

