Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know today.

1. Samsung has announced its latest Galaxy phones, the Galaxy Note 5 and the Galaxy S6 Edge+. No word on pricing yet, but they will both go on sales on August 21.

2. Analysts don’t expect Apple to announce plans for its own TV service at September’s launch event. The rumoured streaming service, which is expected to offer a slimmed-down bundle of TV networks as well as local TV stations, could still launch later this autumn.

3. Even though virtual assistant startup Zirtual is re-opening its doors after being acquired by Startups.co, most employees aren’t planning to return. Its new workforce will be made up of independent contractors.

4. Apple has released a new iPhone update that fixes some of the bugs found in Apple Music. iOS 8.4.1 includes fixes for a problem that prevented iCloud Music from turning on and one that showed the wrong album art for a certain artist or song.

5. Jessica Alba’s startup The Honest Co. just raised $US100 million at a $US1.7 billion valuation. It sells natural and eco-friendly household products.

6. German dating app Spotted has raised $US14.5 million. Like French app Happn, it lets you reach out to potential partners you may have passed in the street.

7. Intel spent $US300 million on its diversity problem, but the company is still mostly white men. Based on Intel’s latest workforce demographics from August 2015, 54.2% of employees are white, 32.2% are Asian, and 1.4% are Hawaiian, Pacific Islander, mixed, or unknown race.

8. HTC is cutting 15% of its global workforce as part of an attempt to cut 35% of its costs. Sales and stock have tumbled as the smartphone maker faces intense competition from Samsung, Xiaomi and Huawei.

9. Facebook cancelled a student’s internship after they pointed out a major privacy issue before starting there. Aran Khanna built a browser plugin that made use of the fact that people who use the Facebook Messenger share their location with everyone they message with by default.

10. Amazon has invested $US8 million in Clique, the parent company of celebrity fashion site WhoWhatWear. This is only the second time the company has raised outside funding.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.