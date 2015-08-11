Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know today.

1. Google has announced a massive reorganisation. It will become an subsidiary of an entirely new parent company called Alphabet.

2. Larry Page will lead Alphabet, while former Chrome and Android head Sundar Pichai will become Google’s CEO. Sergey Brin will serve as Alphabet’s president.

3. Twitter’s interim CEO Jack Dorsey gave the company’s stock a boost by buying more than 30,000 shares. The stock buy is worth around $US856,000, equivalent to 0.14% of Dorsey’s stake in the company he co-founded.

4. Apple could have fixed the iPhone’s bending problem. According to a leaked video, the iPhone 6S back plate is larger and thicker than that of its predecessor.

5. HTC’s stock sunk so low on Monday that its entire market capitalisation ended up lower than the cash it had in the bank. One statistic shows why.

6. Spotify might start limiting the songs people have access to for free. For example, non-paying users might only be able to listen to a few songs from a new album.

7. Editas Medicine

, a company aimed at providing technologies that enable scientists to tweak our genes, just raised $US120 million. Bill Gates took part in the round.

8. Almost all the details of Samsung’s next Galaxy phones have now leaked. The company is expected to announce release the Galaxy Note 5 and the S6 Edge+ later this week.

9. Virtual assistant startup Virtual dissolved and disappeared overnight. The company, which has raised $US5.5 million in funding, deleted its Twitter accounts, Facebook pages, and Google + profile, and laid off its 400 employees via email.

10. Snapchat’s latest update contains a weird new feature the company didn’t announce. While it doesn’t seem to be fully functional yet, Trophy Case looks like it will let you get rewards for sending snaps.

