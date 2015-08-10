Getty / Scott Olson Dick Costolo stepped down as Twitter CEO.

Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know to start off the week.

1. Dick Costolo is likely to leave Twitter’s board once it finds a new CEO. This is expected to come as part of a larger reshuffle to make the company’s board more diverse.

2. British phone retailer Carphone Warehouse is “making enquiries” after being hacked. The culprits stole personal information on 2.4 million customers.

3. An EU enquiry has failed to find evidence that Apple colluded with major labels to kill off rival music streaming services. Re/code reports that while the probe did not find any illegal activity, European regulators will still monitor the market.

4. Luxury hotels in Paris are getting worried about Airbnb. There are 50,000 Airbnb listings in and around the French capital.

5. Google could be building a version of Google Maps for kids. It has already released a revamped, kid-friendly version of YouTube.

6. Apple is thought to be building a TV streaming service. Here’s everything we know about it so far.

7. Google is going to reboot its Android One smartphone project in India. The Financial Times reports that the company now plans to deliver a cut price smartphone for under $US50.

8. Fewer people are using Apple Pay now than when it launched. In March, 15.1% of users surveyed had used Apple Pay, but in June, that number dropped to 13.1%.

9. HTC stock slumped to a new low. It’s trading below the level of cash on hand, meaning that investors decided its physical assets were basically worthless.

10. Twitter, Google and Facebook are teaming up with a British charity to remove indecent child images from the net. The BBC reports that the anti-abuse organisation Internet Watch Foundation (IWF) has begun sharing lists of indecent images, identified by unique “hash” codes.

