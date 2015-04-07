Microsoft Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

Good morning! It’s a sunny day in London. Here’s the tech news you need to know this Tuesday.

1. Samsung’s profits dropped more than 30 per cent in the first quarter of this year, the company forecasts. But that’s actually better than expected.

2. Matt Murphy, the Kleiner Perkins partner who fired Ellen Pao, is leaving the venture capital firm. Pao’s dismissal led to a closely-watched gender discrimination lawsuit, although the firm was ultimately cleared on all charges.

3. Microsoft is making an effort to hire people with autism. The company “is stronger when we have a diverse workforce that represents our customers,” says corporate VP of worldwide operations Mary Ellen Smith.

4. Google is leading a $US12 million investment in tech startup CoreOS. The company builds a lightweight version of the operating system Linux, helping reduce the amount of hardware needed to run applications in big data centres. It also works on “container” technology to help run apps easily.

5. Dropbox is secretly working on a note-taking app called Composer. The company appeared to leak the project to product discovery service Product Hunt last week, and the company has now confirmed to Business Insider it is in development.

6. Exiled NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden didn’t actually read every document he leaked to journalists in 2013. The admission came in an interview with HBO’s John Oliver.

7. Snapchat has launched a “huge” new update. The ephemeral photo-messaging app is using emoji to represent users’ relationships to one another.

8. A homeless man who learned to code and became an overnight celebrity last year has stopped programming because “life” got in the way. Leo worked with developer Patrick McConlogue to build a ride-share app, but a year on, he’s still homeless.

9. Former Android boss Andy Ruin has raised $US48 million to fund hardware companies and joined a VC firm. He left Google back in October, and his new venture Playground Capital has now raised almost $US50 million.

10. Microsoft is working on an answer to Apple Pay. It will let Windows Phone users pay in stores using only their phones.

