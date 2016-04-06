Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know midweek.

1. The head of Google’s Footpath Labs said building a city from scratch would be a “great idea.” Dan Doctoroff was speaking at a summit hosted by The Information.

2. Tech companies are condemning Mississippi for passing an anti-gay marriage law. The new law allows businesses to refuse service to same-sex marriages.

3. Jeff Bezos claims Amazon is the “best place in the world to fail.” The Amazon CEO has published his annual letter to shareholders.

4. HP has launched what it claims is the world’s thinnest laptop. The HP Spectre is 10.4mm thick.

5. Twitter has won the rights to stream some NFL games. It reportedly paid less than $10 million (£7 million) for the 10-game package.

6. The smart-home hub that Google’s Nest is deliberately bricking was sold with a “lifetime subscription.” Nest bought Revolv in 2014, and now it’s making its customers’ devices useless.

7. Barclays customers in the UK can finally use Apple Pay. The bank is getting on board with Apple’s contactless payment system.

8. WhatsApp is now encrypting every message sent by all of its more than one billion users. It means users’ messages are more secure, and the company cannot provide law enforcement with any message data, even if they have a warrant.

9. Sony is launching an update that will let people stream PS4 games to Macs and PCs today. It’s called Remote Play, The Verge reports.

10. Amazon quietly acquired AI startup Orbeus in Autumn 2015, Bloomberg reports. The tech giant hasn’t announced the alleged acquisition.

NOW WATCH: Scientists came up with an intersection model that would eliminate traffic lights



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.