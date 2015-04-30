Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know this Thursday.

1. Microsoft is vowing to have $US20 billion in cloud revenue in 2018. The company will need to triple cloud revenue over the next 3 years to meet this goal.

2. Someone is looking to buy Salesforce. The company is worth $US47 billion, meaning the deal — if it goes through — would be the largest software acquisition deal in history. Potential buyers include Oracle, Microsoft, Google, IBM, and SAP.

3. We now know why there have been delays with orders of the Apple Watch — there was a significant hardware fault. The taptic engine was found to be defective prior to launch, the Wall Street Journal is reporting, forcing Apple to switch suppliers.

4. Microsoft is going to let Android and iOS developers offer their apps on Windows 10 devices, including future Windows Mobile phones. It’s a move aimed to combat Windows’ relatively poor app ecosystem.

5. Viewing figures on Snapchat’s Discover feature have dropped by as much as 50%. Early viewership of the mobile app’s new content portal was huge, but it has since declined significantly.

6. Twitter CEO Dick Costolo says he’s not worried about his job. The company posted poor earnings this week, prompting a 20% drop in stock price.

7. Anonymous gossip app Secret is closing down. It raised $US35 million after launching to great fanfare in early 2014, but has since run into difficulties.

8. Microsoft has shown off a new demo of its holographic headset HoloLens. It demonstrated how potential apps might work, including ones intended for design and medical education. Developers are extremely excited by it.

9. Apple has hired four producers from British radio station Radio 1. The hires were orchestrated by former presenter Zane Lowe, who Apple hired in February to work on its new streaming service.

10. An unreleased iPad ‘test model’ has been stolen during a robbery-kidnapping. The owner — who may have been an Apple employee — was attacked after responding to an online advert.

